Treat of the Day: College Station ISD students advance to state debate meet

The AMCHS team of Srikar Satish and Lars Deutz won the UIL District 19-5A Cross-Examination Debate meet, qualifying them for the state meet in Austin in March.

Judging a debate is subjective and opinions about how to evaluate a debate are numerous. However, like any public speaker, debaters must analyze and adapt to their audience.

Days before the state meet, Satish and Deutz will receive the judges' preferences and will then begin to prepare.

All participants at the state meet will be debating the morality of international arms sales.