Treat of the Day: College Station Police Officers honored for saving lives

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - Recently, two College Station Police officers were honored with Life Saving Awards.
In May, Officer Justin Carpenter helped provide early bleeding control for a patient who had sustained a stab wound.
His actions helped save the life of the patient.
In June, Officer Jared Chrisman initiated early CPR and provided what paramedics described as "high-quality chest compressions" until he was relieved by paramedics.
Thanks to these officers for their excellent life-saving service!