Treat of the Day: College Station Police Officers honored for saving lives

Recently, two College Station Police officers were honored with Life Saving Awards.

In May, Officer Justin Carpenter helped provide early bleeding control for a patient who had sustained a stab wound.

His actions helped save the life of the patient.

In June, Officer Jared Chrisman initiated early CPR and provided what paramedics described as "high-quality chest compressions" until he was relieved by paramedics.

Thanks to these officers for their excellent life-saving service!