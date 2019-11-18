Treat of the Day: Consol debate students qualify for state tournament

Two students on the A&M Consolidated High School Speech and Debate Team recently took first and second place at the 5A Region 6 qualifying tournament.

Now, these students advance to the Texas State Congressional Debate Meet.

Allen Zhang won the regional championship. He will return to the state meet for the second consecutive year.

Last year, Zhang made the finals, which consists of the 16 best congressional debaters in the state.

Celine Choi placed second at the regional meet and will also advance to state.