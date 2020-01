In the 41st round of the 65th annual Washington County Spelling bee hosted at Alton Elementary School, Corbin Brooks correctly spelled the word 'picaresque' to take home the first-place trophy.

Corbin is a third-grader at Alton Elementary in Brenham ISD.

This is Corbin's second straight win in the event.

He will advance to the Houston Public Media Regional Spelling bee.

Sadaf Shireen took second place and Levi DuPont took third place.