Treat of the Day: Cougar Carnival benefits CSHS athletics

Student-athletes from College Station High School will be hosting the inaugural Cougar Carnival this weekend.

The event will feature games, prizes, food, and music! There will be 15 different carnival-type booths that each different sport will be manning in the main gym.

All children will be given a gift bag to go around to different activities and interact with CSHS athletes.

You can attend the event this Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the College Station High School. Admission is free.

Check out the related links section for a complete list of details.

Watch the full interview in the player above.