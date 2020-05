COVID-19 couldn't stop Texas History Day.

It might have made it a virtual event, but it couldn't stop it.

It also couldn't stop Courtney Lamb from taking first place in the Jewish History Senior division for Texas History Day.

Courtney won for her paper entitled "Breaking Barriers During the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising."

The event was virtual, so she didn't get a chance to receive her award in person. But she was able to celebrate at home with her family like a champion.