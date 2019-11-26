Treat of the Day: David Vaught named distinguished lecturer

David Vaught, professor of history at Texas A&M University, was named as one of 21 distinguished lecturers appointed to The Organization of American Historians.

Vaught is a longtime professor of history at Texas A&M and is the author of four books, including:

"The Farmers’ Game: Baseball in Rural America" (2013), winner of the 2014 Society for American Baseball Research SABR Baseball Research Award

"Teaching the Big Class: Advice from a History Colleague" (2011)

"After the Gold Rush: Tarnished Dreams in the Sacramento Valley" (2007)

"Cultivating California: Growers, Specialty Crops, and Labor, 1875-1920" (1999)

“I am honored to be appointed an Organization of American Historian Distinguished Lecturer—a milestone achievement for a U.S. historian,” Vaught said.