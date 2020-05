Douglass Nissan donated $1500 yesterday to the Brazos County Sherriff's Office.

A representative for Douglass Nissan says it's just a small way to remind shown their appreciation for our local law enforcement.

The donation was accepted by Brazos County Sheriff, Chris Kirk.

Sheriff Kirk says he and the Sheriff's Office are very thankful for the donation and tells us the department has upcoming purchases that the funds will be used toward.