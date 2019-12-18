Treat of the Day: Experience Bryan-College Station Awards

The Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) grant panel met recently and awarded $649,370 to 41 different events across the Bryan-College Station area through 'Experience Bryan-College Station' and the review panel.

The money is generated through a tax on hotel rooms rented out in the area.

The grants for the events will have an estimated economic impact of approximately 21.3 million dollars with 100,480 expected attendees and more than 35 thousand estimated room nights.

Five of the events awarded with a grant will bring in international guests.