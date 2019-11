November means Thanksgiving and students at Bryan ISD have found a creative way to show their gratitude for the holiday.

Parents joined the students at school for a Thanksgiving meal ahead of fall break, but those parents were in for more than they expected!

A group of students burst into a choreographed dance routine in the middle of the meal!

The kids ventured to say that gratitude, this month's "Essential Eight" value, can be shown in many ways...including a flash mob!