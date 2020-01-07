Treat of the Day: Future Mr. & Mrs. Best engaged under Century Tree

Congratulations to Kara Williams and Dakota Best who were engaged under the Century Tree on Saturday.

Both Williams and Best will graduate in May.

It is rumored they are the first couple to be engaged under the Century Tree this decade.

Legend has it, if you get engaged under the Century Tree, your marriage will last forever.

Best says it was tough to convince his new fiancée they had a reason to go on campus, but he was able to get her there and both he and the photographer kept it a secret.

