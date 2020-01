The Texas A&M Women's basketball team downed Missouri with a commanding 72-53 victory Sunday.

The win was number 400 for head coach Gary Blair while at Texas A&M University.

His 805 wins put him 15th on the list of winningest coaches in women's NCAA basketball history.

In a post-game presser, Blair thanked his staff, his players, and the recruiting team for helping him reach the momentous milestone.