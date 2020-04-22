Treat of the Day: Gift bags for Bryan & College Station ISD cafeteria workers

The "Sweet Blessers" collected gift cards to give to the nearly 100 cafeteria workers who have been preparing the breakfasts and lunches for students in those districts.

On Monday, they dropped off a $25 gift card, along with a box of Girl Scout cookies from a local troop and a note of appreciation for each one.

All of the gift cards came from local restaurants, so the idea not only helped our hard workers on the front lines but also our small business owners.

Every gift had a donor within 24 hours of the launch. Support poured in from all over the community to recognize the awesome work being done by all the cafeteria workers.