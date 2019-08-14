Treat of the Day: Girl Scouts Women of Distinction

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are once again recognizing some special individuals as Women of Distinction.
They are pairing each of the women chosen with a Girl Scout from the B/CS area who is passionate about similar areas of study and community organizations as the honorees.
The Girl Scouts Women of Distinction event is:
Thursday, September 12
Hilton College Station
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Here is the link directly to the page where interested parties can snag their tickets: gsctx.ejoinme.org/bcs