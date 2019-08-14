Treat of the Day: Girl Scouts Women of Distinction

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are once again recognizing some special individuals as Women of Distinction.

They are pairing each of the women chosen with a Girl Scout from the B/CS area who is passionate about similar areas of study and community organizations as the honorees.

The Girl Scouts Women of Distinction event is:

Thursday, September 12

Hilton College Station

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Here is the link directly to the page where interested parties can snag their tickets: gsctx.ejoinme.org/bcs