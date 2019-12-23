Treat of the Day: Habitat for Humanity BCS donation matching

If you're planning your year-end giving, BCS Habitat for Humanity wants you to know that your donation to them will be matched.

It's called Give the Gift of Home and from now until the end of the year, Fred and Sue Davis along with Davis and Davis Law will be matching any and all donations. You can find a link to that site in the related links section.

All donations will go to building homes, community, and most of all, hope.

Currently, the fundraiser has $310 raised toward the goal of $10,000.