Treat of the Day: Help local vets this Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, you can help make a difference in the lives of veterans too. Disabled American Veterans, or the DAV, is a non-profit that helps support the care of disabled veterans all over the country.

In the Brazos Valley, the local DAV secures funds for a van that provides transport for veterans in our area to the VA hospital in Temple.

To find out how to donate to the DAV or to volunteer to help veterans in your area, see the Related Links.

For a donation ensured directly to the local Brazos Valley DAV, send a check made out to "DAV Chapter 200" to P.O. Box 4873, Bryan, TX, 77805.