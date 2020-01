Bryan ISD teacher, Jason Barber, has been selected as the Department of Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars winner in the VFW Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher Program for 2019-2020.

Barber currently serves as the chair of the history department at Brenham High School.

The award brings with it a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque recognizing his outstanding achievement.

Barber's entry will now move on to the National competition.