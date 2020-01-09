Treat of the Day: Jordan Herrin Vice Chancellor's Award

Texas A&M Forest Service District Forester Jordan Herrin was presented with the 2019 Vice Chancellor's Award in Excellence for Public Service yesterday.

Herrin leads rural and urban forestry programs that equip Texas landowners with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed forest management decisions.

He graduated from Texas A&M University in May 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in forestry and began his career with Texas A&M Forest Service in 2011.

He is currently serving as the 2019 Chair of the Texas Society of American Foresters.

