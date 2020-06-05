Treat of the Day: Meet Round Top-Carmine's Class of 2020 valedictorian

Julia Patterson has traveled quite the road to get to where she is today.

When Patterson was in Kindergarten, she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

Patterson says it was a struggle to work through brain surgery, many failed treatments and hospitalizations, but now, all that hard work is about to pay off. Not only will she receive her diploma Friday, but she will deliver a speech to her fellow classmates as the valedictorian of her class.

Patterson says she will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall, where she plans to serve as an advocate for people with disabilities.

