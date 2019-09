KBTX Media received the 2019 Employer of Excellence Award courtesy of Workforce Solutions of the Brazos Valley.

The award highlights KBTX's leadership, working in partnership with Workforce Solutions, to improve the skilled labor force in the area.

KBTX News Director Josh Gorbutt and Station Manager Lori Bruffett were in attendance to receive the award on behalf of the station.

Thanks very much to Workforce Solutions of the Brazos Valley for this special recognition.