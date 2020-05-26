Treat of the Day: Knauss family makes donation to Texas A&M

Ellie and Don Knauss of Sugar Land, have committed a $5 million gift to the Texas A&M Foundation to support Texas A&M University's Veteran Resource & Support Center.

The center will be renamed the Don and Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center.

The Veteran Resource & Support Center, which is part of the Division of Student Affairs, provides resources for nearly 13-hundred Texas A&M student veterans and their family members.

Since the center's opening in 2012, veteran enrollment at Texas A&M has more than doubled in size.