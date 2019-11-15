Local Ashley HomeStore Group raises $23,000+ for pancreatic cancer

Tempur Sealy teamed up with our local Ashley HomeStore Group, The Wilks Group, for the entire month of October to raise funds for pancreatic cancer.

To raise funds, customers would perform a rest test. A rest test includes customers testing out a TempurPedic mattress, and for every test, Tempur Sealy donated $11 to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Thousands of HomeStore Groups across the country teamed up with Tempur Sealy, but our local group raised the most funds in the nation with a total sum of $23,840.

CEO of Ashley HomeStore Wilks Group Mark Wilks said they are very passionate about this project.

“You can’t talk to anyone who hasn’t been touched by cancer,” said Wilks. “There always needs to be awareness, and all we want to do is help with that a little bit.”

Wilks said he is extremely thankful that the community was so willing to do rest tests, and help the group raise money for the cause.

“It has been great to be able to give back,” said Wilks. “We are very thankful and blessed, so this is just what we do.”

Wilks said they will take part in the initiative in 2020, and they plan on exceeding expectations once again.