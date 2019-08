Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassadors have been visiting and touring Oregon and California for the past nine days.

Twenty-five 4-H participants were chosen from across the state of Texas to represent 4-H and the livestock industry, and Madison Colvin was chosen to represent Brazos County 4-H on the West Coast Experience Trip.

The 4-H students had the chance to tour several sites, an aquarium, horse farm, national forest, a dairy, avocado farm and even the Hollywood sign.