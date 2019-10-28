Treat of the Day: Bryan toddler wins state crown at 'natural' pageant

Briella Burchell has been competing in pageants since she was 6 months old.

Recently, Briella, now 2, won her first state title at the Our Little Miss Texas State pageant in October.

By winning first of the 20 contestants, Briella is now the 2019 Texas Universal Beauty Queen. She will reign all year which includes traveling, community service, and scholarship money for her future.

Briella now also can compete at the World National pageant representing Texas in Baton Rouge in January.

Our Little Miss pageants are Christian-based “natural” pageants, meaning there is no fake hair, make-up, fake teeth, or the like. The pageant is meant to focus on personality and confidence of the child.

For more on how you can help Briella succeed, email her mother Meghan at meghancarpio@gmail.com.

