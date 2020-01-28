Treat of the Day: Los Vikingos Fundraiser at Taco Crave

The Bryan High School mariachi band, Los Vikingos, has a treat for you!

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5 p.m. until 9 PM, the group will be performing at the Taco Cave for Taco Tuesday.

Come out and support a supremely talented group of kids all while enjoying some delicious Tex-Mex food and mariachi music.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will help Los Vikingos pay for program expenses.

So come out, enjoy some tacos, and take in the fantastic musical stylings of these talented students!