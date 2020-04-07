Treat of the Day: Message for caretakers

Tuesday's Treat of the Day is a picture that was submitted by Makenzie Ramsey, a middle schooler at Wellborn Middle School.

Makenzie got her friends together to create a message of support to all the caretakers in our community who, like first responders and healthcare professionals, are going out into the community every day to serve others, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

She says she wanted her mother, who works at Texas Central Endoscopy Center, to see just how much the community cares about her and her coworkers.

Makenzie says she hopes to join the healthcare field when she grows up.