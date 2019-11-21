Treat of the Day: Navasota ISD teachers receive education grants

On Thursday, $64,625 in innovative teaching grants were presented to teachers in Navasota ISD on all campuses.

Board members, community members and Navasota ISD administration joined students in surprising their teachers with checks funded by the Navasota Education Foundation. This money is meant to enable more capabilities in the classroom.

Officials boarded a district school bus around 9 a.m. and made a day of stops at each and every district building.

To date, the Navasota Education Foundation has raised more than $750,000 for the Navasota ISD.