Treat of the Day: New Bryan Police Officers

The Bryan Police Department recently welcomed 10 new officers to the police force.

Chief Eric Buske swore in 10 new officers that completed the Bryan Police Department Basic Peace Officer Academy.

It's a 20-week program that prepares the cadets to take the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement test certifying them as a police officer.

A graduation ceremony was held at the Bryan Civic Auditorium where loved ones pinned each officer with their new Police badge.

For the next phase of their training, they are paired with senior officers in an 18-week Field Training Program.