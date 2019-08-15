Treat of the Day: New RELLIS Associate Vice Chancellor and Provost

Dr. Nancy Shankle Jordan was recently named as the Texas A&M University System's Associate Vice Chancellor and Provost of the RELLIS Academic Alliance.

Jordan will provide executive leadership to the RELLIS Academic Alliance to grow and develop the available course and degree offerings.

Jordan studied at Texas A&M University-Commerce and has extensive experience in higher education.

The RELLIS Academic Alliance will celebrate the grand opening of the first Texas A&M System academic building on the RELLIS Campus on August 28.