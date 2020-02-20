Treat of the Day: Pi Kappa Alpha gives back

The BCS chapter of Habitat for Humanity needed help refurbishing a Bryan man's home and the men of the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at Texas A&M University answered the call.

On Saturday, 20 members of the fraternity, along with the homeowner himself, spent the day painting the entire exterior of his home.

Habitat for Humanity has been helping the man refurbish the rest of the house but needed a hand for the big paint job.

"Giving back to the entire Brazos Valley is so important," says sophomore Pi Kappa Alpha Member Preston Burnett "not only to help develop the gentlemen in our fraternity but also to show this incredible community how humbled and honored we are to be their neighbors."

A representative for the fraternity says they try to participate in several service projects each semester.

On Apr. 19, the fraternity plans to host their annual "Shoot for the Troops" skeet shooting event. All proceeds from the day will go to the PTSD Foundation of America to benefit veterans.

The fraternity raised thousands for the organization last year and says the goal is even more this year.

