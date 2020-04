The Madisonville Police Department suddenly lost a member of their family last week.

Madisonville Sergeant Hector Camarillo passed away suddenly last week.

This illustrated portrait of Sgt. Camarillo was drawn by Racquel Mastalez from the Madison County District Attorney's office.

Today it was presented to the Madisonville police department by her and the Madison County District Attorney Brian Risinger in honor of Sgt. Camarillo.