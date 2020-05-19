Treat of the Day: Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Kimberly Giesenschlag as principal of Stephen F. Austin Middle School at their board meeting on Monday.

Giesenschlag is from Snook. She received her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, 4-8 Math/Science, from Texas A&M University.

She went on to get her Master's of Education in Educational Leadership from Texas State University.

Giesenschlag has worked in education for more than a decade, including the last four years in Bryan ISD. She has served the last two years as the associate principal of Rudder High School and before that served as the first assistant principal of Bryan ISD’s Star Academy for middle school students.