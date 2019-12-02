Treat of the Day: College Station High graduate becomes Rhodes Scholar

2015 College Station High School grad Lauren Spohn is currently a senior studying English at Harvard University where she was recently named as one of 32 Rhodes scholars!

She plans to pursue two masters degrees in intellectual history and 19th-century literature at Oxford University in England next year.

She will be very active in her final year at Harvard as editor-in-chief of Harvard's Christian student journal, serving as a student representative on numerous academic boards, and acting as captain of the women's club triathlon team.