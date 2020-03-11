Treat of the Day: Robertson County 4H Club shines at Houston Rodeo

Members of the Robertson County 4H club are representing the Brazos Valley well.

Last week, out of 169 contestants, Ally Herring, of the Robertson County 4H club, won first place in the Houston Livestock Show Junior Commercial Steer Contest.

She won a 2020 Ford F-150 Truck! She also won $250 for High Point Quiz.

Cassie Brown of the Brazos County 4H won fourth place in the same contest and the prize of $3,500.

Each contestant bought and raised three steers and sold them at the show.

The contest consists of completing a record book, quiz, meat I.D. and interviews.