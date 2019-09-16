Treat of the Day: Rudder Rangers visit Houston Elementary

Houston Elementary students in Bryan got a special visit from members of the Rudder High School football team.

The Rangers were there to teach some football skills to 3rd-grade students, who've been learning about football in their physical education class.

"Two of the athletes went to elementary school here so they see this can be their future. They can utilize the skills that they learn here all through their education," Jennifer Schexnailder, Houston Elementary P.E. Coach, said.

Coaches say the Rudder players ended up having an even better time than the younger kids.