Treat of the Day: SHSU spirit teams win national award

The spirit teams for Sam Houston State University went above and beyond this year to bring home a coveted award.

They recently received the National Dance Alliance's "Go Be Great Award."

The award recognizes teams or programs that have gone the extra mile to make the world a better place outside the world of dance.

According to a representative for the teams, 88 students within Orange Pride Dance Team, Coed Team, All Girls Team and Mascot Team each completed 75 hours of community service this year.

That's a total of more than 6,500 hours of community service.