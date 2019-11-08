Treat of the Day: Salvation Army red kettle bells ring again, volunteers needed

The sounds of the holiday season include the tinkling of red bells outside of retailers and grocers, and that sound is back.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign has kicked off in the Brazos Valley.

Every cent dropped into a red kettle or donated to the online campaign stays local to Brazos County.

B/CS Salvation Army leaders say volunteers will be crucial this season to collect the most funds for our neighbors in need.

If you would like to donate online or sign up to volunteer as a bell ringer, click here.

