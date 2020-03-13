Treat of the Day: Samuel Pittman reads to Bryan ISD elementary students

It's not every day your teacher is a published author. But it is for some Bryan ISD middle schoolers.

Samuel Pittman is an English teacher at Bryan ISD and the author of a children's book called "Alligator Jazz."

"Alligator Jazz" is about Alligator Slim, who is tired of singing sad songs and playing the blues down in the swamp so from now on, he's going to play jazz.

Late last month, Pittman got the chance to go to Bryan Elementary and read to the students for an entire day! Pittman says it's a great way to inspire young readers to become writers of tomorrow.