Treat of the Day: Sharing Blooms

Sharing Blooms is a service that takes donated flowers from local events and repurposes them to be given to those in need of extra kindness.

This week, Amber Jones, the A&M Consolidated floral teacher, donated her entire floral supply because of the school closing.

The group put those flowers to good use and trying to brighten those in need of a pick me up.

So far, the group has delivered flowers to the Kemp staff helping to distribute student meals today and also to Walmart staff.