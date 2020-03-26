Treat of the Day: Socially distant block party

Some College Station residents aren't letting the social distancing stop them from enjoying this unseasonably warm weather.

On Tuesday, the neighborhood held a 'Socially Distant Block Party' with residents sharing dinner from afar while still enjoying the company of their neighbors.

Hayes Woodley was kind enough to play his ukelele for the entire party.

The Woodley family mailed invitations to all their neighbors and said at least seven families joined them.

They plan to do it on a weekly basis now.