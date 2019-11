Fast-food chain Sonic handed out cash to some Madisonville Intermediate teachers as part of its "Limeades for Learning" program.

Voters online chose which classroom projects would be funded.

The three local winners are as follows:

Haley Fender for the project "VersaTiles For a Variety of Learners"

Missy Allen for the project "Building Math Proficiency"

Tracy Diggs for the project "Flexible Seating Creates Flexible Learners!"