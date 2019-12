The St. Martin home is a sight to behold during the holiday season.

Each year, Tim St. Martin spends hours installing do-it-yourself Christmas lights. The lights all flash and sparkle with the music tracks he selects and then codes.

He says it reminds him of being a kid and driving around as a family to look at the light displays.

Now he wants to give back to his community by putting on a show.

Check out the full story in the player above.