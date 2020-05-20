Treat of the Day: Stephanie & Todd Routh $2.6 million donation to A&M

Former Texas A&M University students, and husband and wife, Stephanie and Todd Routh have committed a $2.6 million gift to the Texas A&M Foundation to support first-generation students at Texas A&M University.

Their endowment will create The Stephanie Duprie Routh ’93 and Todd Routh ’86 First Generation Program.

First-generation students, those whose parents have not earned a bachelor’s degree, make up close to 25% of the undergraduate population at Texas A&M.

The couple’s gift will bolster efforts within Texas A&M’s Office for Student Success, which was established in 2019 with an emphasis on helping first-generation students successfully navigate collegiate life.

As successful Aggies—Stephanie earned her degree in environmental design in 1993, and Todd earned his finance degree in 1986—the Rouths agree that everyone, no matter their background, should have an opportunity to pursue higher education.

“Education feeds the mind, makes you part of something bigger than yourself and creates a channel for each person to create change in the world. It is an equalizer,” Stephanie says.

The Rouths not only hope to encourage student success with their gift, but they also wish to inspire their fellow Aggies and others to contribute to something they feel is much larger than Aggieland.

“Texas A&M not only teaches academics, but also life skills,” Stephanie said. “First-generation students have drive and ambition. They can take what they learn back to their families, communities, and careers and share their education.”