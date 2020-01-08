Treat of the Day: Sylvia Blankenship Inventor Hall of Fame

Texas A&M alumna and inventor of 1-M-C-P, Sylvia Blankenship, is being inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.

1-M-C-P is a compound that has become essential in preventing food waste and increasing accessibility to fresh fruits, vegetables, and cut flowers.

Her co-inventor Edward Sisler will be inducted with her posthumously.

Blankenship earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in horticulture science at Texas A&M University.