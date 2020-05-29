Treat of the Day: Texas A&M's Reveille featured in Disney+ show

Beloved Texas A&M University mascot Reveille is featured in the new show "It's a Dog's Life" on streaming service Disney+.

The episode featuring the famous Rough Collie dropped Friday and is now available to all Disney+ subscribers.

The "Dog's Life" production crew spent time on campus last fall working closely with university staff and students, filming Reveille as she conducted many of her mascot duties, including Texas A&M Corps march-in and her appearance at a home football game.