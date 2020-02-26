Treat of the Day: Texas Science and Engineering Fair needs volunteers

Texas A&M University will once again host the Texas Science and Engineering Fair on Mar. 28.

The event needs more than 450 community members to serve as judges for the contest.

Shelly Tornquist, the Spark! Engineering Education Outreach director, says last year they had more than 300 volunteers but they'll need even more this year.

More than 1,200 of the brightest 6th -12th grade students from across the state will come to Texas A&M University and compete in the event.

All judges will be provided with a parking permit and served breakfast and lunch, with a judges briefing scheduled immediately after breakfast.

You can find the link to sign up in the related links section.

If you're interested and want to know more, send your questions to txsef_judging@tamu.edu.