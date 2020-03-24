Treat of the Day: The Remnant of Nawlins continues to serve

The owner of The Remnant of Nawlins and his employees, friends and family spent their evening last night delivering free meals to the elderly.

On Saturday, they were faced with a shortage of food from their suppliers and were unsure if they would be able to continue serving the community.

But a recent delivery ensured that they would be able to continue serving the community.

As if that weren't enough, the group even found some time to stop by Bryan Fire Station One to deliver free meals to our first responders.