Treat of the Day: Tony Martinez makes All-State percussion

A $100 investment in a sixth-grade band bell kit has paid big dividends for Blinn College Band member Tony Martinez.

Martinez, from the small Texas town of East Bernard, has gone from that simple bell kit to a college scholarship and selection as a member of the Texas Community College Band Directors Association All-State percussion section.

Martinez said his father has been supportive of his career choice of music.

“My dad always pushed me… find something that you love,” he said. “Put the effort in and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Martinez says his ultimate goal is to teach music. He hopes to graduate after the Spring 2020 semester and is still considering his transfer options to continue his education.