Treat of the Day: Tori Burdette's graduation surprise

We've seen some interesting ways that the Texas A&M class of 2020 has been celebrating graduation, but this one takes the cake.

Tori Burdette is a graduate of the Texas A&M class of 2020 with a degree in human resources from the College of Education and Human Development.

Like so many other graduate celebrations across the nation, hers was socially distant. But that didn't stop her family from finding a special way to celebrate her big accomplishment.

Tori's family surprised her with a fly-by message congratulating her on her accomplishment. But that's not all, the plane made a special delivery and actually dropped her Aggie ring for her.

Tori's post-grad plans include finding a job in human resources and getting a puppy as soon as possible.

Congrats to Tori and the entire class of 2020.