Treat of the Day: Tradition of the 12th Man turns 98

A tradition almost as old as Texas A&M University was born on this day 98 years ago.

A student named E. King Gill was working in the press box while the Aggies were facing then top-ranked Centre College in the Dixie Classic in Dallas.

The Aggies were suffering from numerous injuries. Texas A&M Coach D.X. Bible looked across his emptying bench, and as legend tells, he knew who to call upon. Coach Bible waved Gill down asked him to suit up.

Gill returned wearing an injured player's uniform and stood on the sideline, ready to play, for the rest of the game.

While he never entered the game, Gill was a part of a group of Aggies that had pulled off one of the greatest upsets in college football history, winning the game 22-14.

Gill, the only player left, remained standing, cementing his place in Aggie lore. His determination to support his team in 1922 is passed down to every Aggie more than 90 years later. Students continue to stand as a symbol of the 12th Man.